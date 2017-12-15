Cycle Pharmaceutical is a pioneering pharmaceutical company, reimagining how drugs can benefit patients, to make their lives easier and improve their quality of life at every stage.

Cycle has three core areas of pharmaceutical development: improving drugs (optimising an existing drug); repurposing drugs (creating a new indication for an already existing drug) and generics (reinstating generic drugs, previously available in the market). These three areas of focus are underpinned by formulation technology creating new drug delivery technologies to improve the efficacy and effectiveness of drugs, allowing Cycle to give patients greater freedom and choice.

Based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, Cycle has developed unique partnerships with renowned universities around the world. Cycle is not limited to any one disease area. We are actively working in a broad range of disease areas, from cardiovascular and inflammatory conditions, to rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis and tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1)

Company: Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited Headquarters Address: Cycle Pharma, The Barret Building, Little St Mary's Lane Cambridge CB2 1RR United Kingdom Main Telephone: +44 (0) 1223 803636 Website: https://www.cyclepharma.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: CEO: Antonio Benedetti Chairman: James Harrison Business Development: Steve Fuller Global Marketing Contact: Paula Bekinschtein Phone: +44 (0) 1223 803636 Email: info@cyclepharma.com General Counsel Contact: Daniel Rooke Phone: +44 (0) 1223 803636 Email: info@cyclepharma.com

