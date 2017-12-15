

Shore Capital Group Limited



Posting of Notice of AGM



Shore Capital Group Limited (the 'Company'), the independent investment group specialising in capital markets, principal finance and asset management, announces that its annual general meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday 28 December 2017 at Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3HB (the 'Annual General Meeting'). The notice of the Annual General Meeting and form of proxy have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website at www.shorecap.gg.



Enquiries:



Shore Capital Group Limited +44 (0)1481 724 222 Lynn Bruce



Grant Thornton UK LLP, Nominated Adviser +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett/ Jamie Barklem/ Carolyn Sansom



Montfort Communications, Public Relations +44 (0) 78 1234 5205 Olly Scott



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Shore Capital Group Limited via GlobeNewswire



BGCZJ74R7



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX