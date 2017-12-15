

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German market is extending losses to a third successive session, tracking weak cues from Asia.



Uncertainty about about the outlook for U.S. tax reform plan is weighing on the market. Also, with no big positive catalysts to warrant any buying, investors appear reluctant to make significant moves.



Germany's central bank has raised upwards its growth projections, saying the economy is experiencing a strong upswing, but this has failed to lift sentiment any significantly.



The central bank, however, has forecast that the pace of expansion will be slow through 2020. The German economy is forecast to grow 2.6 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018, Bundesbank said.



The projection for 2017 was revised up from 1.9 percent and that for 2018 from 1.7 percent. Similarly, the outlook for 2019 was lifted to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent estimated in June. The growth is forecast to ease to 1.5 percent in 2020.



The benchmark DAX index is down 34.08 points or 0.26 percent at 13,034.00. On Thursday, the index shed 0.44 percent.



Volkswagen, Continental AG, Linde, SAP, Infineon, Posiebensat and Fresenius are down 0.7 to 1 percent.



Thyssenkrupp, BMW, Daimler, Henkel VZO, Allianz and BASF are down with modest losses.



E.ON is adding nearly 2.5 percent, extending recent upmove. RWE is up 1.7 percent and Adidas is rising 1 percent. Heidelberg Cement is modestly higher after Denmark's H+H International agreed to buy HeidelbergCement's German and Swiss calcium silicate units in a deal valuing the businesses at 818 million crowns, or about $130 million.



On Thursday, stocks ended lowen on Wall Street, after an early move to the upside. While data showing an unexpected increase in retail sales and a drop in jobless claims lifted stocks early on in the session, uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform plan after Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., indicated his opposition to the legislation currently being negotiated, dragged down the market from higher levels.



This resulted in weakness in most of the markets across the Asian region and is casting a shadow in the European zone as well.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX