

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced the company has written to the pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal inviting each of them to talks to recognise these unions as the representative body for pilots. Ryanair said it will now change the long standing policy of not recognising unions in order to avoid any threat of disruption to its flights during Christmas week.



Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said: 'Christmas flights are very important to our customers and we wish to remove any worry or concern that they may be disrupted by pilot industrial action next week. If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX