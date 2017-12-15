CRU: 5G Network Construction: A Key Factor in Global Fibre and Cable Forecasts

LONDON, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With the world on the brink of a major new era in information and communications technology, CRU organized its 3rd World Optical Fibre & Cable Conference in Wuhan, China on 1st-3rd November. Over 700 attendees gathered to discuss opportunities and challenges in the optical fibre and cable industry.

Chinese companies shared their optimism about future industrial developments and stated that 5G will provide an important boost to optical cable demand in the medium term.

Major players gathered in the Optics Valley of China

For the last three years, this conference has been organized by CRU in collaboration with YOFC, which has served as host and helped with program development, on-site logistics, and other support. This year's event also was hosted by the Wuhan East Lake Development Zone, also known as the 'Optics Valley' of China.

The conference was an opportunity to bring together in Wuhan's Optics Valley the world's leading producers of optical fibre and cable as well as the key suppliers of preforms, manufacturing equipment, and many other players from the optical cable and networking supply chains.

In recent years, China has gained a major role in the world's fibre optic and telecom markets: China accounts for 57% of the world's optical consumption; it also accounts for 57% of the world's FTTx subscribers.

