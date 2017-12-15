Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-15 10:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Correction to 13.12.2017 release: Changes in Executive Management Team at SSH Communications Security



SSH Communication Security's stock exchange release, regarding changes in executive management team published on December 13, 2017, included an error. In addition to the persons mentioned in that release, also Chief Digital Officer Simo Karkkulainen belongs to executive management team as announced earlier.



Updated release in below.



SSH Communications Security makes a change to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:



-- Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer -- Tatu Ylönen, Founder, SSH Fellow -- Helena Kukkonen, Chief Financial Officer -- Markku Rossi, Chief Technology Officer -- Simo Karkkulainen, Chief Digital Officer -- Jussi Löppönen, Head of PrivX Business Program and Product Management -- Joe Scaff, USA Operations and Customer Services -- Rami Raulas, Sales, EMEA and APAC -- Jussi Mononen, Business Development



"I am very pleased to promote Joe Scaff to the executive management team of SSH. He has a long experience in SSH and enjoys the strong trust and respect of the whole SSH team, as well as our customers and partners" says Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer of SSH Communications Security.



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Kaisa Olkkonen CEO



For further information, please contact: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 8353440



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Major media www.ssh.com



SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com