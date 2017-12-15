

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are mostly subdued amid lackluster moves by investors, due to lack of positive triggers.



The mood is quite cautious due to uncertainty about U.S. tax reforms plan.



The benchmark CAC 40 is down 11.84 points or 0.22 percent 5,345.30. The index had selled 0.78 percent down on Thursday.



Among the components of the CAC index, only ten are up in positive territory. Prominent movers among these are, Lafarge Holcim, which is up 2.3 percent. Engie and Sarfan are gaining 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The rest are up just marginally.



Technip FMC, Atos, Carrefour, ST Microelectronics, Peugeot and Cap Gemini are declining 1 to 1.6 percent. Arcelor Mittal, Societe Generale, Pernod Ricard, Renault and Credit Agricole are modestly lower.



Meanwhile, investors are awaiting foreign trade data from euro area. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade data for October. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 24.3 billion from EUR 25 billion in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX