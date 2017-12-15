Top Minds at Sunway University for the Cambridge-Oxford-Sunway Biomedical Symposium

SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Cambridge-Oxford-Sunway Biomedical Symposium which focused on "Stem Cells: From Biology to Therapy" was held recently at Sunway University. The Symposium waslaunched by the Hon. Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Minister of Health,Malaysia.

The Symposium was jointly organised by members of the School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge; the Nuffield Department of Medicine, Oxford University; Sunway Medical Centre, the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia and Sunway University. Experts gathered to explore and share recent advances in stem cell research.

With the participation of over 450 medical consultants, practitioners, academics, healthcare professionals, and government officials, the two-day Symposium featured thirteen world-renowned expertsfrom leading research institutions in the UK and Australia,covering various topics related to current and emerging healthcare issues in Malaysia and Southeast Asia such as the rapid rise in diabetes, cancer and age-related illnesses.

Commending Sunway's commitment and efforts in hosting the Symposium, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said this will assist in expanding knowledge in new industries, and create opportunities for discussion between scientists in Malaysia and other countries, particularly those with advance knowledge in the relevant industries. He later added that instead of just academic programmes, private universities should look into expanding the role of research into creating commercially viable industries for the future.

The Minister also commemorated the establishment of the Sunway Clinical Research Centre. The Sunway Clinical Research Centre at Sunway Medical Centre will be a Regional Site Partner of the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine. Led from Cambridge, it is to help develop an integrated approach to healthcare, clinical trials and research in Malaysia aimed at prevention, earlier diagnosis and improved treatments for a range of disease entities suited to the Asian genetic composition.

"The Jeffrey Cheah Foundation and Sunway Group are in a unique position to help realise the aspiration of the Government to ensure the future wellbeing of the citizens of Malaysia.We will continue to leverage the expertise and capacity of our healthcare, education divisions as well as our partnerships with world-class thought leaders and institutions towards the country's sustainable development in all aspects of life," said Founding Trustee of the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation, Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group, and Chancellor of Sunway University, Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr Jeffrey Cheah AO at the launch.

The Sunway Education Group, owned and governed by the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation, currently operates 16 educational institutions which include Sunway University, Sunway College, Monash University Malaysia, Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Sunway International School. The Group's healthcare division plans to invest RM1 billion in five years for expansion. In tandem, the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation has linked the education and healthcare divisions to some of the best universities in the world - such as University of Cambridge, Harvard University and University of Oxford to facilitate and support research, and education exchange opportunities.