Standard Life Aberdeen reported its investment funds continued to leak flows in the group's first update since its merger was finalised, though outflows lessened year on year. Due to the strong momentum in global markets, assets under management and administration remained steady at £646.2bn at the end of September, down 1% over nine months but up 1% from the same point last year. This was slightly short of some analysts' forecast. Net outflows of £20.3bn, of which gross inflows were £58.6bn, ...

