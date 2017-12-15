

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade data for October. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 24.3 billion from EUR 25 billion in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1796 against the greenback, 132.82 against the yen, 1.1654 against the franc and 0.8782 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX