Edison Issues Update on NetScientific (NSCI)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Within the month of November 2017, NetScientific portfolio companies had a series of announcements reflecting the increased adoption of their products. ProAxsis announced increased sales of its research kits and guided to over £1m in sales in 2018. Wanda's partner Health Resource Solutions announced that it would be expanding the deployment of the app to all of its applicable patients. Finally, Vortex announced the first commercial sale of its VTX-1 liquid biopsy platform.

We have increased our valuation of NetScientific to £62.1m or 90p per share, from £57.3m or 83p per share. We have increased the value of ProAxsis and Wanda, offset by a reduction in Vortex, based on the commercial updates. Otherwise, our valuation remains unchanged. The companies still require additional financing (recorded as a £16m shortfall) and NetScientific has announced ongoing financing efforts for Glycotest, PDS, Vortex and ProAxsis, which are expected to close in 2018.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

Healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison



