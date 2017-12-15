

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone trade surplus declined to a three-month low in October as exports dropped amid an increase in imports, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion in October from EUR 24.5 billion in September. This was the lowest since July. The surplus was forecast to decline to EUR 24.3 billion.



Exports decreased 2.4 percent from the previous month, while imports grew 0.6 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus dropped to EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 19.2 billion in the previous year. Exports climbed 8.8 percent annually and imports advanced 10.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX