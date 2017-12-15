Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Circ re General Meeting

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 15 December 2017

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Circular

Since its approval at the annual general meeting in 2015, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has successfully operated a discount and premium control policy. In order to meet the continuing demand for the Company's ordinary shares resulting from the operation of this policy, the Board is proposing to seek the renewal of its shareholder authorities to issue further ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis. Accordingly, the Company has today published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 3.00 p.m. on 10 January 2018 at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4DF (the "General Meeting").

At the General Meeting, two resolutions will be put to shareholders. An ordinary resolution, to give the Board authority to allot up to 1,078,573 ordinary shares which represents approximately 20 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital as at 14 December 2017 (the last practicable date prior to the date of the notice convening the General Meeting) and a special resolution, to give the Board authority to disapply rights of pre-emption in respect of the issue of such shares.

The Board will only issue new shares at a premium to net asset value, to meet demand from investors and when the Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to do so. The Company intends, following the General Meeting, to issue a prospectus as required under the Prospectus Rules in connection with the issue of further new ordinary shares.

The circular will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

All enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 538 6604

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com