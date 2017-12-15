

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation remained stable for the second straight month in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in the previous two months. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8 percent annually in November, while utility costs dropped by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in November after a 0.4 percent rise in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX