On December 14, 2017 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" final takeover bid by AS Skinest Rail.



Information about the takeover bid:



1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" (Target company):



AS Skinest Rail a company registered in the Estonian Company register, registration number: 10293440, registered address: Mõisa 4, 13522, Tallinn, Estonia (henceforth - the Offerer).



Offerer owns 4 139 669 voting shares of the Target company.



On 13.12.2017. AS Skinest Rail acquired the entire equity of OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud (registration number: 11096115, Estonia). OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud directly owns 3 815 805 AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" voting shares.



Therefore, AS Skinest Rail directly and indirectly has acquired 7 955 474 AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shares, all of which are publicly traded and represent 95.92% of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" voting shares.



2. The price of one share, according toprospectus, is set at: EUR 0,44



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.