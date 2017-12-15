The "Europe Live Chat Software Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Live Chat Software Market would witness market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Live chat works as a real-time platform of communication between two users with the help of a computer and is generally appropriate for businesses that require moderately complex product support system. Growing focus on customer management, which is a crucial factor for effective revenue generation in any enterprise and rise in emphasis on real time communication, offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the live chat software market. The integration of the technology with social media as well as increase in use of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques has propelled the market expansion in various market sectors.

Based on Products Type, the market report segments the market into Customer Service Live Chat Systems, Informational Service Live Chat Systems, and Others. Based on End Users, the Europe Live Chat Software market segments the market into Retail E-commerce, Travel Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, Media Entertainment, Telecom IT, Government, and Others. Based on countries, the Europe Live Chat Software market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Freshdesk, Inc.

Kayako, Inc.

Livechat, Inc.

LivePerson, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.

Olark

SnapEngage

Woopra, Inc.

Provide Support LLC.

Zendesk

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Live Chat Software Market

4. Europe Live Chat Software Market by End User

5. Europe Live Chat Software Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3lp8f/europe_live_chat

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005222/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Internet and E-Commerce, Software