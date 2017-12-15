The "Europe Video Encoders Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Video Encoders Market would witness market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Video encoders, also known as video servers, are used in analog CCTV video surveillance systems for the integration with a network video system. Video encoders are pivotal in installations where analog cameras are to be maintained. A video encoder allows an analog CCTV system to seamlessly migrate to a network video system. The users can seamlessly use the existing analog equipment and enjoy the benefits of network video. Video encoders play a significant role in converting these analog systems to IP-based systems. Delivering media content to any connected device has grown to be a most crucial broadcast industry trend over the years and has led the broadcasters to transmit compressed high-quality content to ensure better streaming. The increasing demand for ultra-high definition (UHD) or 4K videos has driven the development of better encoders to transmit content over small bandwidths, driving the growth of video encoders technology within the broadcast applications.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Surveillance and Broadcast. Surveillance Application includes Retail, Transportation, Commercial, Military Defense, Institutional, and Other. Broadcast Application includes Contribution Encoders and Distribution Encoders. Based on Type, the Europe Video Encoders market segments the market into Rack-Mounted and Standalone. Based on Number of Channel, the market report segments the market into 1 Channel, 2 Channel, 4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, and More Than 16 Channel. Based on Countries, the Europe Video Encoders market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Harmonic Inc.

Telairity, Inc.

Delta Digital Video

Axis Communications AB

Haivision Systems Inc.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Arris International Plc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch (Bosch Security Systems GmbH)

Matrox Electronic Systems

