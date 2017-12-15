

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market, like most other markets in the European zone, is highly lackluster on Friday, amid uncertainty about U.S. tax reforms plan.



The FTSE 100 is up 0.63 points or 0.01 percent at 7,448.75. After snapping a 3-day winning streak and closing marginally down on Wednesday, the index had shed about 0.65 yesterday as investors awaited the central bank's policy decision.



Rolls Royce Holdings, Provident Financial, Tui, United Utilities, WPP, BT Group, Glencor and Paddy Power are gaining 1 to 2 percent.



Capita, which plunged sharply in the previous session following a profit warning from the company, has rebounded and is trading slightly up today.



GlaxoSmithKline and Mediclinic International are both lower by about 1.7 percent. Barclays is declining 1.4 percent, while Old Mutual, Standard Life, 3I Group and Ashtead Group are modestly lower.



The British Pound is trading at 1.3431 against the U.S. dollar, down slightly from previous close.



On Thursday, the Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged after tightening it for the first time in a decade in November.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, voted to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent. The bank had raised its rate by a quarter point at the previous session in November.



If the economy performed as estimated in November, the MPC said 'further modest increases' would be warranted over the next few years, in order to return inflation sustainable to the target.



The central bank said that measures announced in the Autumn Budget would reduce the drag on aggregate demand and would boost GDP by around 0.3 percent over the three-year forecast period.



The MPC said that inflation, which rose to 3.1 percent in November, will decline towards the 2 percent target in the medium term.



