The Europe Fleet Management Market would witness market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Fleet management system helps enterprises in tracking and maintaining vehicles in a cost-effective, quick, and accessible manner. Various functions such as vehicle tracking diagnostics, financing, driver management, and others are involved in the process of fleet management. The implementation of the technology helps in reducing the cost associated with manpower, operations, fuel overall running costs, etc. Other benefits associated are enhanced safety, and optimized fleet operations, with real-time fleet tracking and monitoring.

Based on Types, the market report segments the market into Solution and Service. Solutions Type includes Asset Management Solution, Operation Management Solution, and Driver Management Solution. Service Type includes After Sales and Other Services. Based on Vehicle Type, the Europe Fleet Management market segments the market into Railway, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, and Others. Based on Communication Technology, the market report segments the market into GNSS (Satellite) and Cellular System. Based on Verticals, the market report segments the market into Transportation Logistics, Government, Automotive, Retail, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T, Inc.

The Hertz Corporation (Donlen Corporation)

Geotab

LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA)

Masternaut

Omnitracs

Trimble, Inc.

Workwave

Wheels, Inc.

TomTom NV (Tomtom Telematics)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Fleet Management Market

4. Europe Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type

5. Europe Fleet Management Market by Communication Technology

6. Europe Fleet Management Market by Vertical

7. Europe Fleet Management Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

