A PR Event in London to Highlight Fukushima's Fifth Year Running With The Most Gold Medals From the All-Japan New Saké Awards

The Fukushima Saké Fair, a public relations event to create buzz for Japanese sakés from Fukushima Prefecture, was held during the three days from October 17th through the 19th, 2017, at venues throughout London, including the Halls of Parliament, famous for Big Ben, and the Embassy of Japan.

More than 480 persons attended the event over the course of the three days. Faces red with delighted intoxication were seen here and there, tasting Fukushima saké, which had, for the fifth year running, acquired the most gold medals at the All-Japan New Saké Awards.

In addition, a Fukushima Night was also held at two Japanese restaurants within London: Tokimeite and Yashin Ocean House. Among the participants were those who remarked that the Fukushima sakés were the best Japanese sakés they had ever imbibed, happily drawing a close on the great success of the Fukushima Saké Fair event.

Negotiations Among Importers and Six Saké Brewers Within Fukushima

Lively discussions were had at the Fukushima Saké Negotiations, held on October 18th, among the participating saké brewers and the local restaurants and alcohol wholesalers.

Interest in Japanese saké is on the rise in London. Many persons are taking note of quality Fukushima sakés, and among the sommeliers and alcohol wholesalers present at the event were comments such as how the Fukushima sakés were full-bodied and crisp, how well they would accompany meat dishes, and how they should be carried by those restaurants and wholesalers. More than 100 negotiations took place. The expectation is that, moving forward, there will be many more Fukushima saké transactions in the market.

Overview of the London Fukushima Saké Fair Event Event Duration: Tuesday, October 17 through Thursday, October 19, 2017 Venues: Halls of Parliament The Embassy of Japan, and other locales Participants: Approximately 480 persons

Six Involved Saké Brewers: Daishichi Saké Brewery (Nihonmatsu City), Ninki Saké Brewery (Nihonmatsu City), Okunomatsu Saké Brewery (Nihonmatsu City), Homare Saké Brewery (Kitakata City), Yamatogawa Saké Brewery (Kitakata City), Suehiro Saké Brewery (Aizu Wakamatsu City)

