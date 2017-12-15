The "Europe Digital Map Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Digital Map Market would witness market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The digital map is also called as cartography, which is an electronic map, and its operation is based on a combination of graphic elements, which are assigned to the maps in the form of electronic information. Digital maps are naturally harvested and processed into digital cartographic data. Growing adoption of real-time digital maps is a position in the market that would offer opportunities for growth. The digital maps are found to be widely used in applications such as fleet operations to divert routes while the logistic transportation occurs. Additionally, digital maps are also used in gaining real-time traffic updates.

Based on Usage, the market report segments the market into Outdoor Application and Indoor Application. Outdoor Application includes Mobile & The Internet, Public Sector Agencies, Automotive Navigation, and Enterprises. Indoor Application includes Airport and Malls Stores. Based on Functionality, the Europe Digital Map market segments the market into GPS Navigation, Scientific, and Computerized. Based on Countries, the Europe Digital Map market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Apple, Inc.

ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

ESRI

Google, Inc.

HERE

AOL (MapQuest)

Micello, Inc.

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Nearmap Ltd.

TomTom NV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Digital Map Market

4. Europe Digital Map Market by Functionality

5. Europe Digital Map Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

