The "Europe Workflow Automation Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Workflow Automation Market would witness market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Workflow automation is a seamless way to manage manual and paper-based processes which generally have unstructured tasks involving people, processes, and content. Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) is the process of consolidating traditional workflow and content generation into a whole new category to address the needs of a digital business. The function of the workflow automation software is fundamentally based on the optical character recognition (OCR), optical mark recognition (OMR), text, audio, video, and other file formats. These formats are primarily used in maintaining the records of business processes to be easily recognized by workflow automation; therefore, eliminating the mundane business processes and significantly limiting human intervention.

Based on Types, the market report segments the market into Software and Services. Service Type includes Professional and Managed Services. Based on Process, the Europe Workflow Automation market segments the market into Automated Software, Decision Support Management Software, and Interaction Software. Based on Operation, the market report segments the market into Rule Based, Knowledge Based, and Robotic Process Automation Based. Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the Europe Workflow Automation market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Travel, Hospitality Transportation, and Others.

