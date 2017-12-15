The "Europe User Provisioning Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe User Provisioning Market would witness market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

User provisioning solutions are the vital components in identity administration activities, for features such as SSO, Multifactor Authentication (MFA), role life cycle management, privileged access security, risk-based access control, Separation of Duties (SoD), automated provisioning and de-provisioning, self-service profile change and access request. There is a growing need for centrally managed user provisioning and reliable authentication solutions. Adoption of cloud-based Single Sign-On (SSO), and password management solutions are other needs in the market that need user provisioning technology. Additionally, awareness and criticality of user compliance management and governance, and need for security and risk mitigation would add to the market expansion.

Based on Business Application, the market report segments the market into Role Management, Administration Management, User Log Management, Password Management, and User Governance Compliance. Based on Business Function, the Europe User Provisioning market segments the market into Information Technology, Administration, Marketing Sales, Human Resource, and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the Europe User Provisioning market segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Verticals, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe User Provisioning Market

4. Europe User Provisioning Market by Business Function

5. Europe User Provisioning Market by Organization Size

6. Europe User Provisioning Market by Deployment Type

7. Europe User Provisioning Market by Vertical

8. Europe User Provisioning Market by Country

9. Competitive Study

10. Company Profiles

