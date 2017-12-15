EQT Credit Provides Financing to Support the Acquisition of Studienkreis, a Leading Player in the German Tutoring Market

STOCKHOLM, Dec.15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The EQT Mid-Market Credit fund ("EQT Credit") today announces that it has provided a tailored financing solution to support IK Investment Partners' investment in Studienkreis Holding GmbH ("Studienkreis" or the "Company"), a German private tutoring service provider.

Studienkreis was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Bochum. It operates a network of over 1,000 learning centres and offers small group tutoring to 60,000 primary and secondary school students across Germany. It also offers online tutoring and has developed the Studienkreis app for homework support. The Company has a strong growth profile, driven by expansion both through acquisitions and opening of new centres. Studienkreis has opened 150 new locations since 2013, when previous owner Aurelius acquired the group, and today has 160 full time employees.

EQT Credit is providing a unitranche facility to back IK Investment Partners' acquisition of Studienkreis. The drawn debt consists of a super senior package by Berenberg Bank and an Unitranche facility. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "EQT Credit has a strong history in providing financing to the education sector. We are looking forward to supporting Studienkreis to further facilitate growth and expansion of the Company".

Contacts:

Paul Johnson

Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit

+44 207 430 55 54



EQT Press Office

+46 8 506 55 334

press@eqtpartners.com

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 37 billion in raised capital across 25 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More information: www.eqtpartners.com

About the EQT Credit platform

The EQT Credit platform, which spans the full risk-reward spectrum investing with three strategies: senior debt, direct lending and credit opportunities, has invested over EUR 3.6 billion in more than 136 companies since inception in 2008.

More information: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-credit-provides-financing-to-support-the-acquisition-of-studienkreis--a-leading-player-in-the-ge,c2415664