The Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)

The Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market would witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023). Passenger security equipment is mostly used in securing passengers from accidents, crimes, and other threats. Terror attacks in European regions have increased in recent years; owing to this government regulation for security checks and inspections is becoming mandate at airports, public transport infrastructure, and others. Therefore, the requirement of passenger security related equipment is growing at a fast pace.

Based on Transport Infrastructure, the market report segments the market into Airports, Train Stations, Bus Stations, and Seaports. Based on Type, the Europe Passenger Security Equipment market segments the market into People Screening Systems, Baggage Inspection System, Explosive Detection System, Intrusion Detection Prevention System, Fire Safety Detection System, Video Surveillance, and Others. Based on Countries, the Europe Passenger Security Equipment market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Orbocomm, L3 Technologies, Inc., Kapsch, Siemens AG, OSI Systems (Rapiscan Systems), Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smith Group, Plc.

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International, Inc.

Orbocomm

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Kapsch

Siemens AG

OSI Systems (Rapiscan Systems)

Rockwell Collins

Safran Group

Raytheon Group

Smith Group, Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market

4. Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market by Type

5. Europe Passenger Security Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

