

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's central bank decided to lower the rate by half a percentage point after a quarter point cut in October.



The Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 7.75 percent from 8.25 percent, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Friday. The bank was expected to reduce the rate by 25 basis points.



The bank held open the prospect of some key rate reduction in the first half of 2018. The central bank said it will continue the gradual transition from moderately tight to neutral monetary policy.



According to Bank of Russia, at the end of 2017, the economy's growth rate will be close to the potential at 1.7-2.2 percent. Growth is unlikely to exceed 1.5-2 percent over the forecast horizon, the bank noted.



The bank said the anchoring of inflation close to 4 percent will require both further decrease in inflation expectations and making them less susceptible to price changes.



