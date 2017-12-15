Global RNA Sequencing Market 2016 to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.07% to Reach $3.6 Billion, from $1.86 Billion in 2016

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global RNA Sequencing Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) market is projected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$3.692 billion by 2022, increasing from US$1.863 billion in 2016.
Viral evolution and increasing incidence of genetic disorders have elevated the need for technical advancements in RNA sequencing products which are expected to drive the market over the projected period. Increasing grants for RNA sequencing have led to increasing number of research activities involving RNA sequencing. However, lack of skilled professionals required for RNA sequencing will impede the market growth. Moreover, strict government regulations in some regions will further slow down the growth rate of the market.
The major players discussed in this report include Illumina, Inc., Macrogen Inc., GATC Biotech AG., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies among few others.
Segmentation
By Technology
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)
By Applications
- Small RNA Sequencing
- Expression Profiling Analysis
- De Novo Transcriptome Assembly
- Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics
By End-User
- Research Centers
- Biotechnology Labs
- Healthcare Centers
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Illumina, Inc.
- Macrogen Inc.
- GATC Biotech AG.
- Eurofins Scientific
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
