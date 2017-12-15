The "Europe LTE Base Station System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe LTE Base Station System Market would witness market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

LTE is a standard for high-speed wireless communication used in mobile phones and data terminals, to raise the capacity and speed, with the help of different radio interface, together with core network improvements. LTE base stations offer main link in a chain, connecting the users to a mobile network. It is one of the crucial components used in delivering quality service, separating incumbency from obsolescence. Long-term evolution (LTE) base station system is equipment, designed to save energy, reduce cost, and significantly reduce power consumption. Additionally, significant growth in the telecom sector and rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets has been the factors driving growth of the LTE base station system market.

Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into TDD LTE and FDD LTE. Based on End User, the Europe LTE Base Station System market segments the market into Enterprises and Residential Small Office or Home Office (SOHO). Based on Countries, the Europe LTE Base Station System market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Alpha Networks, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Airspan

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Commscope, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe LTE Base Station System Market

4. Europe LTE Base Station System Market by End User

5. Europe LTE Base Station System Market by Country

6. Competitive Study

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/glgkmb/europe_lte_base

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005242/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: 4G and 5G