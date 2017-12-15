The "Europe Rugged Display Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Rugged Display Market size would witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Rugged display devices offer real-time data and harsh environment operability and help field officers in taking quick actions. Rugged avionics displays are used in aircraft cockpits majorly for navigation and also to gain access to other vital information. The aforementioned factors have significantly contributed to the growth of the rugged display devices market in the government, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Based on Level of Ruggedness, the market report segments the market into Semi Rugged, Fully Rugged, and Ultra-Rugged. Based on Product, the Europe Rugged Display market segments the market into Smartphone Handheld Computer, Tablet PC, Laptop Notebook, Avionics Display, Vehicle-Mounted Computer, and Others. Based on Operating System, the market report segments the market into Windows, Android, and Others. Based on Display Size, the market report segments the market into More Than 15 Inches, Less Than 10 Inches, and 10 to 15 Inches. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Government, Aerospace Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive Transportation, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sparton Corporation

Xplore Technologies Corporation

Beijer Electronics AB

Kyocera Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Others



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Rugged Display Market

4. Europe Rugged Display Market by Product

5. Europe Rugged Display Market by Operating System

6. Europe Rugged Display Market by Display Size

7. Europe Rugged Display Market by Vertical

8. Europe Rugged Display Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

