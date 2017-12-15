

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) on Friday said it has updated its effective tax rate outlook for the full year 2017 to reflect one-time tax benefit.



In SAP's third quarter 2017 earnings announcement, the company disclosed that it expects in the fourth quarter a benefit from a one-time tax effect relating to an intra-group transfer of intellectual property rights to the company. SAP committed to update its effective tax rate outlook once the effect is quantifiable.



The company said it has now quantified its estimate of the benefit and updates its effective tax rate outlook to reflect this one-time benefit.



Considering the estimated one-time benefit and updated expectations for the full year, SAP now expects a full-year 2017 effective tax rate on IFRS basis of 23% to 24%, compared to previous outlook: below 26% to 27%. The company now expects a full-year 2017 effective tax rate, on non-IFRS basis, of 25% to 26%, compared to previous outlook of below 27% to 28%.



This outlook does not consider any impact from a potential U.S. tax reform.



