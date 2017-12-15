Global Mining Drills Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Expected Increase in Demand for Precious Metals

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mining drills market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global MIning Drills Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is automation in mining. Mining companies are exploring ways to reduce the cost and time associated with mining activities. The mining industry is transitioning toward automation. Automation not only helps in reducing the cost and time involved in mining operations, but also improves productivity and safety in mining sites, and helps streamline operations. With the help of automation, mine owners can collect data related to the performance of the mining equipment."



According to the report, one driver in the market is expected increase in demand for precious metals. The demand for precious metals, such as platinum, gold, and diamond, is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. According to the World Bank estimates, crude oil prices are expected to reach pre-crisis levels, which is likely to result in a strong global economy. The strong global economy will drive the employment rate across various countries, resulting in an increase in disposable incomes globally. Increasing disposable incomes are anticipated to drive the demand for gold and silver, especially among the growing middle-class urban population. Most of this demand is expected to arise from developing nations, such as China and India, where the middle-class population is expected to grow substantially.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental regulations for mining activities. Mining has many negative impacts on the environment, such as the formation of sinkholes, loss of biodiversity, soil erosion, land pollution, and erosion of exposed hillsides. In addition, mining affects the health of people residing near mining sites and leads to the contamination of groundwater and surface water. Also, mining activities disturb the wilderness area surrounding the mining site by causing disturbance and destruction to the ecosystem and habitats. Hence, mining companies worldwide are forced to comply with strict environmental regulations or even ban mining activities during a certain period of the year.



Key vendors

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Sandvik

Other prominent vendors

AARD Mining Equipment

CME

FURUKAWA

Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment

Mindrill Systems & Solutions

REVATHI EQUIPMENT

Rockdrill Services Australia

Rockmore International

Sulzer

TEI Rock Drills

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



