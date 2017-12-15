Glycinates Market Worth 1,234.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Glycinates Marketby Type (Magnesium, Zinc, Calcium, Manganese, Copper, Sodium), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 927.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,234.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rising demand from supplement and preventive healthcare products, increasing deficiency of minerals among people (especially from developing countries such as Brazil), growing demand for chelated minerals in food additives, and growing restrictions on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed.

Browse 89 market data Tables and42 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Glycinates Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

The magnesium glycinate segmentaccounted for the largest share of the Glycinates Market in 2016.

Based on type, the Glycinates Market has been segmented into magnesium glycinate, zinc glycinate, calcium glycinate, copper glycinate, manganese glycinate, and sodium glycinate. The magnesium glycinate segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. Magnesium plays a vital role in the bodys detoxification processes, as magnesium glycinate increases bioabsorbability and has major application in dietary supplements.

The dry segment, by form, accounted for a larger share of the Glycinates Market in 2016.

The dry segment accounted for a larger share of the global Glycinates Market in 2016. They are the most popular forms of glycinates preferred by the manufacturers, due to several benefits, including lower costs, along with the convenience of its usage in a wide range of applications such as food, feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care.

The feed additive segment, by application, accounted for a larger share of the Glycinates Market in 2016.

The feed additives segment accounted for a larger share of the global Glycinates Market in 2016. Increase in focus among manufacturers on animal feed, with increased opportunities in the dairy and meat industries, is one of the key factors for the consumption of glycinates in animal feed. Furthermore, incorporation of various ingredients in animal feed by manufacturers for improvement in the quality of meat has increased the demand for glycinates, with glycine being the most widely used chelate in the market for chelated feed minerals.

The North America region dominated the Glycinates Market in 2016.

In 2016, the North American region led the global market for glycinates. Factors such as the presence of major players in the US, high awareness about the food and dietary supplements, and a significant demand for glycinates for the feed industry will drive the Glycinates Market in North America.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), and Albion Laboratories (US).

Other players include Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical (China), Galaxy Surfactants (India), Novotech Nutraceuticals (US), Schaumann (Germany), Dunstan Nutrition (New Zealand), Aliphos (Belgium), Chaitanya Chemicals (India), and Provit (Poland).

