A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh have created a glass surface with an etched nano structure that allows for up to 95% light transmittance, and can also scatter the light entering the glass, so that more light reaches a solar cell beneath.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School Engineering have been working on new types of glass to improve solar module's light capturing ability. They developed a nanostructure, which is described as looking 'much like grass', which has the effect of scattering light as it falls on to a solar cell placed beneath, whilst making the glass appear hazy.

In research published in the journal Optica, the glass was etched with 'nanograss' structures of between 0.8 and 8.5 microns in height, with the 'blades' each measuring a few hundred nanometers in diameter. The team found that a height ...

