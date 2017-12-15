The "Europe Farm Management Software Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Farm Management Software Market would witness market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Web-based software is simple agriculture and land management software and is a platform for efficient management of key aspects of farm operations such as land list, master data, and charts of accounts. Web-based software is quite popular due to security features and its availability on smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. The major drivers driving the adoption of farm management software market are growing adoption of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, rapid growth in the world's population and demand for food worldwide.

Based on Delivery Model, the market report segments the market into Local/ Web Based and Cloud Based. Cloud Based include PaaS and SaaS. Based on Agriculture Type, the Europe Farm Management Software Market segments the market into Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse Farming, and Others. Based on Service Provider, the market report segments the market into System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Assisted Professional Service Providers, Connectivity Service Providers, and Maintenance, Upgradation, Support Service Providers. Based on Countries, the Europe Farm Management Software Market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Trimble, Inc.

Agjunction, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Monsanto (The Climate Corporation)

SST Software

Gea Group AG

Tetra Laval group (DeLaval)

Deere Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Farm Management Software Market

4. Europe Farm Management Software Market by Agriculture Type

5. Europe Farm Management Software Market by Service Provider

6. Europe Farm Management Software Market by Country

7. Competitive Study

8. Company Profiles

