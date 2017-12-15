The "Europe Network Transformation Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Network Transformation Market would witness market growth of 59.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

The professional network transformation services help the enterprises in creating highly available, secure, and superior network environment which complement the enterprise vision, while managing the convergence of voice and data systems and traffic. Deployment and provisioning services are the fundamental parts of implementing network transformation solutions in optimizing the network technologies in an organization. The deployment of next generation networking solution and services are compliance base; therefore, regulatory and industry compliances are to be followed by the vendors.

Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution Type include SDN NFV, C-Ran, Network Automation, Others. Services include Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on Organization Size, the Europe Network Transformation market segments the market into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom, Information Technology, Energy Utilities, Manufacturing, Media Entertainment, and Others. Based on Countries, the Europe Network Transformation market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Network Transformation Market

4. Europe Network Transformation Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Network Transformation Market by Vertical

6. Europe Network Transformation Market by Country

7. Competitive Study

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzjnjh/europe_network

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005254/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Networks