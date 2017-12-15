

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ended September, and at an accelerated pace, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in the second quarter, which was revised up from a 1.4 percent growth reported earlier.



Economists had expected a 1.6 percent expansion for the September quarter.



On the expenditure side, household consumption advanced 1.9 percent compared with previous quarter, whereas gross domestic fixed capital formation plunged by 36.0 percent.



Exports increased 4.4 percent, while imports declined notably by 10.9 percent.



On an annual basis, economic growth accelerated to 10.5 percent in the third quarter from 6.3 percent in the second quarter.



