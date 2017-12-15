Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021: Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53%

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotic general surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic general surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sales of robotic general surgery systems, robotic surgical instruments and accessories, and robotic surgical services. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of general surgery procedures. There is a high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and conditions such as pancreatic cancer, obesity, hernia, cholelithiasis, and cholecystitis. In 2012, there were approximately 47,400 new diagnosed cases of pancreatic cancer per billion population in the world.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2014, more than one-third of the US adults were obese. Obese patients are more likely to undergo bariatric surgeries such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. More than six million laparoscopic procedures are being performed across the US and CE Mark countries every year.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advances. Many new vendors are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced robotic surgical systems. For instance, in May 2017 and October 2016, Medrobotics Corporation received the regulatory clearance to market its Flex Robotic System for colorectal procedures in the US and Europe, respectively.



The Flex Robotic System is the first minimally invasive robotic surgical system in the world with a steerable and shapeable robotic scope. It is also the first robotic surgical system in the world to offer Scarfree surgical access to hard-to-reach anatomy in colorectal and otolaryngology surgical procedures that might otherwise be inaccessible with straight surgical tools.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of robotic general surgery devices. The high cost of robotic general surgery devices is significantly affecting their adoption. For instance, CyberKnife, offered by Accuray, costs approximately $4 million-$5 million. The da Vinci Surgical System, offered by Intuitive Surgical, costs approximately $0.5 million-$2.5 million depending upon the configuration, model, and geography.



According to an article published in the Obstetrics and Gynecology International, to amortize the initial capital of robotic surgical systems, the robotic surgery system should be used to perform more than 300 surgical procedures per year for seven years, which is equivalent to an amount of over 1,100 dollars per patient.



Key vendors

Accuray

Intuitive Surgical

Medrobotics Corporation

TransEnterix Surgical

Other prominent vendors

Meere Company

Titan Medical

Verb Surgical

Virtual Incision Corporation

