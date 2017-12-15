PR Newswire
London, December 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.9
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|3
|Royal Dutch Shell *
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.3
|4
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.3
|5
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.2
|6
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.1
|7
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.1
|8
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.1
|9
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.1
|10
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|11
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.9
|12
|Roche **
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|13
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.9
|14
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.9
|15
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|16
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.7
|17
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.6
|18
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|19
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.5
|20
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.5
|21
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.5
|22
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|2.5
|23
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.5
|24
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.4
|25
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.3
|26
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.3
|27
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|28
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|29
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.2
|31
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.2
|32
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.2
|33
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.2
|34
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.1
|35
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.1
|36
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|1.9
|37
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.7
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.5
|39
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|100.6
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.6)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|18.5
|Germany
|18.3
|Netherlands
|13.7
|Switzerland
|11.7
|Spain
|7.9
|Italy
|7.5
|Finland
|4.7
|Denmark
|4.6
|Norway
|3.8
|Ireland
|2.7
|Sweden
|2.6
|Belgium
|2.5
|Poland
|2.1
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.6)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|23.2
|Industrials
|18.0
|Health Care
|12.5
|Consumer Services
|11.4
|Oil & Gas
|11.1
|Telecommunications
|7.6
|Consumer Goods
|7.2
|Technology
|3.8
|Basic Materials
|3.3
|Utilities
|2.5
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.6)
|100.0
As at 30 November 2017, the net assets of the Company were £428,585,000.
15 December 2017
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP