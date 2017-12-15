sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.12.2017 | 12:51
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2017

PR Newswire
London, December 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands3.9
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
3Royal Dutch Shell *Oil & GasNetherlands3.3
4BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.3
5TotalOil & GasFrance3.2
6BBVAFinancialsSpain3.1
7LeoniIndustrialsGermany3.1
8SanofiHealth CareFrance3.1
9ENIOil & GasItaly3.1
10BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland3.0
11CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.9
12Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.9
13TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.9
14BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.9
15INGFinancialsNetherlands2.8
16RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.7
17Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.6
18Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.5
19E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.5
20OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.5
21NokiaTechnologyFinland2.5
22TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.5
23MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.5
24Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.4
25DNBFinancialsNorway2.3
26AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.3
27IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.3
28AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.3
29Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.3
30Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.2
31OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.2
32MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.2
33Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.2
34Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.1
35Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland2.1
36DIAConsumer ServicesSpain1.9
37SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.7
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway1.5
39GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands1.3
Total equity investments100.6
Cash and other net liabilities(0.6)
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017% of Net Assets
France18.5
Germany18.3
Netherlands13.7
Switzerland11.7
Spain7.9
Italy7.5
Finland4.7
Denmark4.6
Norway3.8
Ireland2.7
Sweden2.6
Belgium2.5
Poland2.1
Cash and other net liabilities(0.6)
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017% of Net Assets
Financials23.2
Industrials18.0
Health Care12.5
Consumer Services11.4
Oil & Gas11.1
Telecommunications7.6
Consumer Goods7.2
Technology3.8
Basic Materials3.3
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net liabilities(0.6)
100.0

As at 30 November 2017, the net assets of the Company were £428,585,000.

15 December 2017

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2017 PR Newswire