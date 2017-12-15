THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.9 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 3 Royal Dutch Shell * Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.3 4 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.3 5 Total Oil & Gas France 3.2 6 BBVA Financials Spain 3.1 7 Leoni Industrials Germany 3.1 8 Sanofi Health Care France 3.1 9 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.1 10 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 3.0 11 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.9 12 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.9 13 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.9 14 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.9 15 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 16 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.7 17 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.6 18 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.5 19 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 20 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.5 21 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 22 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.5 23 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.5 24 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.4 25 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 26 Airbus Industrials France 2.3 27 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 28 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 29 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 30 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.2 31 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.2 32 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.2 33 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.2 34 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.1 35 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.1 36 DIA Consumer Services Spain 1.9 37 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.7 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.5 39 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.3 Total equity investments 100.6 Cash and other net liabilities (0.6) Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in A shares

** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017 % of Net Assets France 18.5 Germany 18.3 Netherlands 13.7 Switzerland 11.7 Spain 7.9 Italy 7.5 Finland 4.7 Denmark 4.6 Norway 3.8 Ireland 2.7 Sweden 2.6 Belgium 2.5 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net liabilities (0.6) 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 23.2 Industrials 18.0 Health Care 12.5 Consumer Services 11.4 Oil & Gas 11.1 Telecommunications 7.6 Consumer Goods 7.2 Technology 3.8 Basic Materials 3.3 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net liabilities (0.6) 100.0

As at 30 November 2017, the net assets of the Company were £428,585,000.

15 December 2017

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP