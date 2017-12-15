Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 15
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian' or "the Company')
15 December 2017
Holding in the Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian') (AIM: KDR, ESM: KDRI), announces that it was informed today that Mr Steve Coomber is now interested in 23,401,658 ordinary shares of €0.00001 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 4.00 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.
Further Information:
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-661-8958
|Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
|Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Don Hall, Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
www.kareliandiamondresources.com