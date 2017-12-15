Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian' or "the Company')

15 December 2017

Holding in the Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian') (AIM: KDR, ESM: KDRI), announces that it was informed today that Mr Steve Coomber is now interested in 23,401,658 ordinary shares of €0.00001 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 4.00 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information :

