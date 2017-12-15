

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production consensus, Empire state manufacturing survey and Atlanta Fed Business inflation expectations are the major economic announcement on Monday. From next week onward, the market will be looking ahead to the holiday sales season.



Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are also treading broadly in the red.



Initial trading on U.S. Futures market suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 48 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 15.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The Dow dipped 76.77 points or 0.3 percent to 24,508.66, the Nasdaq fell 19.27 points or 0.3 percent to 6,856.53 and the S&P 500 slid 10.83 points or 0.4 percent to 2,652.01.



On the economic front, the Empire state manufacturing survey for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 18.00, down from 19.4 in the prior month.



The Industrial production consensus for November will be revealed at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, compared to 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Atlanta Fed Business inflation expectations for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The business inflation expectations for the previous month was 2.0 percent.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rig is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the north American rig count was 1150 and U.S. rig count was 931.



Treasury International capital for October will be published at 4.00 pm ET. The prior period foreign demand for long term U.S. securities was $80.9 billion.



In the corporate sector, Airbus announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders does not wish to seek another term in the top role beyond his current mandate which runs until the 2019 AGM in April 2019. Further, the company said that Fabrice Brégier, its Chief Operating Officer and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, would step down in February 2018 and pursue other interests. Brégier, after 25 years with the company, has indicated to the Board that he does not intend to be part of the selection process for the CEO position in 2019. Guillaume Faury, currently CEO Airbus Helicopters, would succeed Fabrice Brégier as President Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) and Newmark Group Inc., a subsidiary of BGC that holds BGC's Real Estate Services business, announced the pricing of Newmark's initial public offering of 20 million shares of Newmark's Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. Newmark's Class A shares are expected to begin trading on December 15, 2017 on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol, NMRK, and the IPO is expected to close on or about December 19, 2017.



Asian stocks closed mostly in the red on Wednesday. Chinese shares edged lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 9.30 points or 0.15 percent to 3,266.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 318.27 points or 1.09 percent at 28848.11.



The Japanese market ended lower, extending losses to a fourth successive session, with stocks from banking and insurance sectors posting notable losses. The Nikkei225 index ended down 154.95 points o 0.68 percent, at 22,539.50.



The Australian market recovered after a flat start, but failed to hold gains and eventually ended slightly lower.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 14.30 points o 0.24 percent to 5997.00. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 9.30 points or 0.15 percent at 6087.10.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 14.63 points or 0.26 percent, the German DAX is losing 33.90 points or 0.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 7.82 points or 0.11 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 6.61 points or 0.06 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down 0.21 percent.



