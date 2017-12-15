Reality Mini-Series Chronicling the Lives of Blended Mexican-American Millionaire Family Debuts on YouTube

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Los Henrys, a blended Mexican-American family from San Antonio, Texas. Their mini-series reality show, "Hangin with Los Henrys" debuted on YouTube on December 13, 2017. The show centers around Thomas "Tom" and Azteca Henry and their two children, Thomas Jr. and model/actress Maya Henry. Also featured is "Abuelita," Teresa Crawford, who lives with the family in their San Antonio mansion.

Follow Los Henrys as they try to top the $6 million Quinceanera they threw for daughter Maya last year with a multimillion dollar 18th birthday party for son Thomas. Watch the ups and downs of big budget party planning with this fun-loving family, headed by patriarch and high-powered attorney Thomas J. Henry. Season One was shot on location in San Antonio, Houston, and Corpus Christi, Texas, Los Angeles, California, and Monterrey, Mexico.

The first two webisodes of the mini-series debuted on Youtube on December 13, 2017. The final episodes of Season One, chronicling the party itself, including exclusive footage of J Balvin, Migos, and Diplo performances, will debut in late December.

YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJPMW75qM3sQL6SMy7p2WjIwqKkHwzOzd

Aboutthe Henry Family:

The Henrys are a wealthy blended Mexican-American family from San Antonio, Texas. The family, headed by patriarch and high-powered attorney Thomas J. Henry, is known for throwing elaborate, star-studded bashes. In 2016, the $6 million Quinceañera they threw for their daughter, actress/model Maya Henry, was a viral sensation which led to appearances on the Steve Harvey Show and Inside Edition. The Henrys also sponsored the 2016 Apollo in the Hamptons event at Ron Perelman's home, the 2017 Republic Records Grammy afterparty, and the 2017 Maxim Super Bowl party.

Maya Henry is a model/actress. Her upcoming film,Carte Blanche, co-starring Dylan Sprouse, Suki Waterhouse, and Jack Kilmer, is due out next year. Last year, she appeared alongside Joe Jonas in DNCE's hit music video "Kissing Strangers."

Thomas J. Henry is an attorney and philanthropist from Texas. He is the founder of Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, a national personal injury firm. He has been featured in Newsweek Magazine, Parenting Magazine, Forbes, and Fortune for the record-breaking multi-million-dollar awards hard-won for his clients.

Contact: Lawlor Media Group, Norah Lawlor, 212-967-6900

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620079/Los_Henrys.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620080/Los_Henrys_Logo.jpg