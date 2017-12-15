Injectable Drug Delivery: The Essential Annual Conference for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals in the Parenteral Drug Delivery Industry (London, United Kingdom - March 22-23, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Agenda:
Programme - Day one
Chairman's welcome and introduction
Dr Greg Berman, Independent Consultant, UK
Trends in Injection Devices
- Needs - the evolving patient, market, industry and regulatory expectations
- Approaches: responding with appropriate solutions
- Solutions: Some optimised, customised and novel technologies
- Pathways: Navigating designations and the changing framework
- Outcomes: Recent approvals, setbacks and regulator feedback
Mark Chipperfield, Company Director and Principal Consultant, Corvus Device, UK
Latest devices - connectivity with injectables
- Improved patient health and adherence through new technologies
Markus Bauss, Managing Director, SHL Group, Germany
Ypsomed delivery systems for large volume self-injection and connectivity
- Recent self-injection market trends with a focus on autoinjectors
- SmartPilot reusable add-ons and their integration into the connected ecosystem - YpsoDose patch injector: making life simpler for patients and pharma companies
Ian Thompson, Vice President Business Development, Ypsomed
Connected health - getting to market with an electronic auto-injector, app and cloud services
- Data
- Analytics
- Artificial intelligence
Neil Williams, Director, Front-End Innovation, Head of Connected Health, Medicom Innovation Partner, UK
Pre-filled syringes over time
- Evolution of processes and equipment
- Evolution of components
- Evolution of applications and application systems
Andreas Rothmund, Qualified Person, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG Germany
Using polymeric PDC technology to improve auto-injector design
- Polymeric primary drug container (PDC) technology unlocks the design freedom constraints of existing PDC systems, providing the ability to fully address both the needs of the user and drug
- Increased design freedoms allow PDC components to be configured freely to resolve issues typically seen with glass-based systems
- An integrated approach to device design reduces the impact on the user, whilst ensuring all required user interface features are present without compromise
to overall device size or usability
- Oval's subcutaneous platform, Sumalen Ovali, embodies this integrated philosophy to device design
- Combining both user and drug requirements into its development, the platform provides a patient-centric device for delivery of Sumatriptan to migraine and cluster headache sufferers
- The subcutaneous auto-injector platform actively decouples the drug delivery requirements from those of the user interface providing both user and drug delivery benefit
Jonathan Bradshaw, Device Development Engineer, Oval Medical Technologies, UK
Polymers for better injection devices
- Functional Integration of parts with Engineering Polymers
- Designing for low and consistent frictional performance
- Predicting long term performance under load
Ian Wands, Market Development Specialist, DuPont Performance Materials, UK
Large volume injectors: one device - multiple solutions
- Viscosity and volume challenges with biologics - Increase in promising new biologics and biosimilars to treat multiple disease states
- Subcutaneous injection of biologics: Overcoming the volume challenge
- Wearable Large Volume Injectors (LVIs): An Elegant solution
- Wider implications of wearable LVIs: A hand-in-glove fit with the new healthcare paradigm
- Considerations in choosing a wearable high volume subcutaneous delivery device
- Pharma-device partnerships: Early clinical collaboration
Mike Hooven, CEO, Enable Injections, USA
Networking drinks reception
Programme - Day two
Review of day one
Dr Greg Berman, Independent Consultant, UK
What do pharma companies want from devices?
- Key considerations- improving the benefit risk profile, enhancing patient compliance
- Contribution to successful life cycle management
- Implications from Brexit and the new implementation of the new legislation
- How to avoid disappointment
Dr David Jefferys, Senior Vice President Global Regulatory, Government Relations and European Product Safety, Eisai Europe Ltd, UK
The EU regulatory framework for injectable delivery systems
- Classification - getting it right from the start
- Implications of the new EU Medical Device Regulations for drug delivery systems
- Device essential requirements for Injectable Medicinal Products
Stephen Dew, Associate Director RA (CMC) Combination Products, Biogen, UK
US regulatory considerations for injectable delivery systems
- Implementing 21 CFR 4: Integrated development and product maintenance
- Integrating essential performance into control strategy
- Approaches for bridging changes made during development
- Regulatory submission strategies for initial registration, post-approval changes, platform technologies and master files
Suzette Roan, Senior Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi, USA
Advances in Needle Free Drug Delivery
- Portal Instruments is developing a next generation needle-free drug injection platform to transform the drug delivery experience for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis
- Our approach, which is issued from MIT research, uses a computer-controlled linear actuator that pressurizes the medication and injects it in a very fine jet
- It can administer up to 1 mL of medication, is relatively quiet, fast, and automatically adapts to both the viscosity and temperature of the medication
- Clinical studies we've conducted have shown that patients perceive less pain and prefer the Portal Needle-free injector versus needle and syringe injections
Andrew Coats, Director of Engineering, Portal Instruments, USA
Enhance existing devices or move to brand new integrated solutions? Two approaches for smart pen injectors
- Moving towards connected devices in the field of injection seems inevitable: two approaches are possible to achieve this goal
- Some benefits of connectivity: automatic collection of treatment information (dose, time and date), reminders, alerts, treatment calendar on the smartphone, advice, engagement
- The advantages of Add-On approach: seamless for the patients (do not change patient's habits, same device, same use), painless for the pharma (regulatory and industrial processes remain unchanged)
- The advantages of integrated solutions: enhance accuracy, comfort, and security
- Elements to consider in order to make a choice: time to market, regulatory environment, specific needs (dosage, comfort), maturity of the market
Arnaud Guillet, Business Development Associate, Bicorp, France
Human factors in injectable drug delivery
- Current climate
- Understanding anthropometrics and ergonomics to meet patient needs - Use safety in performing injections and infusions
- Human Factors testing injection and infusion systems
- Case Study: An injection aid
Greg Thay, Human Factors Director, Medical Devices,Thay Medical, UK
Key training device considerations for injection based therapies
- Market needs and trends
- User needs and characteristics
- Training device considerations (AI, PFS, Onbody, etc.) - Best practices (Process, systems, innovation)
- Case study/Research findings (TBD)
Joe Reynolds, Research Manager at Noble, UK
