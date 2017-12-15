Injectable Drug Delivery: The Essential Annual Conference for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals in the Parenteral Drug Delivery Industry (London, United Kingdom - March 22-23, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Agenda:

Programme - Day one

Chairman's welcome and introduction

Dr Greg Berman, Independent Consultant, UK

Trends in Injection Devices

Needs - the evolving patient, market, industry and regulatory expectations

Approaches: responding with appropriate solutions

Solutions: Some optimised, customised and novel technologies

Pathways: Navigating designations and the changing framework

Outcomes: Recent approvals, setbacks and regulator feedback

Mark Chipperfield, Company Director and Principal Consultant, Corvus Device, UK

Latest devices - connectivity with injectables

Improved patient health and adherence through new technologies

Markus Bauss, Managing Director, SHL Group, Germany

Ypsomed delivery systems for large volume self-injection and connectivity

Recent self-injection market trends with a focus on autoinjectors

SmartPilot reusable add-ons and their integration into the connected ecosystem - YpsoDose patch injector: making life simpler for patients and pharma companies

Ian Thompson, Vice President Business Development, Ypsomed

Connected health - getting to market with an electronic auto-injector, app and cloud services

Data

Analytics

Artificial intelligence

Neil Williams, Director, Front-End Innovation, Head of Connected Health, Medicom Innovation Partner, UK

Pre-filled syringes over time

Evolution of processes and equipment

Evolution of components

Evolution of applications and application systems

Andreas Rothmund, Qualified Person, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG Germany

Using polymeric PDC technology to improve auto-injector design

Polymeric primary drug container (PDC) technology unlocks the design freedom constraints of existing PDC systems, providing the ability to fully address both the needs of the user and drug

Increased design freedoms allow PDC components to be configured freely to resolve issues typically seen with glass-based systems

An integrated approach to device design reduces the impact on the user, whilst ensuring all required user interface features are present without compromise

to overall device size or usability

to overall device size or usability Oval's subcutaneous platform, Sumalen Ovali, embodies this integrated philosophy to device design

Combining both user and drug requirements into its development, the platform provides a patient-centric device for delivery of Sumatriptan to migraine and cluster headache sufferers

The subcutaneous auto-injector platform actively decouples the drug delivery requirements from those of the user interface providing both user and drug delivery benefit

Jonathan Bradshaw, Device Development Engineer, Oval Medical Technologies, UK

Polymers for better injection devices

Functional Integration of parts with Engineering Polymers

Designing for low and consistent frictional performance

Predicting long term performance under load

Ian Wands, Market Development Specialist, DuPont Performance Materials, UK

Large volume injectors: one device - multiple solutions

Viscosity and volume challenges with biologics - Increase in promising new biologics and biosimilars to treat multiple disease states

Subcutaneous injection of biologics: Overcoming the volume challenge

Wearable Large Volume Injectors (LVIs): An Elegant solution

Wider implications of wearable LVIs: A hand-in-glove fit with the new healthcare paradigm

Considerations in choosing a wearable high volume subcutaneous delivery device

Pharma-device partnerships: Early clinical collaboration

Mike Hooven, CEO, Enable Injections, USA

Networking drinks reception

Programme - Day two

Review of day one

Dr Greg Berman, Independent Consultant, UK

What do pharma companies want from devices?

Key considerations- improving the benefit risk profile, enhancing patient compliance

Contribution to successful life cycle management

Implications from Brexit and the new implementation of the new legislation

How to avoid disappointment

Dr David Jefferys, Senior Vice President Global Regulatory, Government Relations and European Product Safety, Eisai Europe Ltd, UK

The EU regulatory framework for injectable delivery systems

Classification - getting it right from the start

Implications of the new EU Medical Device Regulations for drug delivery systems

Device essential requirements for Injectable Medicinal Products

Stephen Dew, Associate Director RA (CMC) Combination Products, Biogen, UK

US regulatory considerations for injectable delivery systems

Implementing 21 CFR 4: Integrated development and product maintenance

Integrating essential performance into control strategy

Approaches for bridging changes made during development

Regulatory submission strategies for initial registration, post-approval changes, platform technologies and master files

Suzette Roan, Senior Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi, USA

Advances in Needle Free Drug Delivery

Portal Instruments is developing a next generation needle-free drug injection platform to transform the drug delivery experience for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis

Our approach, which is issued from MIT research, uses a computer-controlled linear actuator that pressurizes the medication and injects it in a very fine jet

research, uses a computer-controlled linear actuator that pressurizes the medication and injects it in a very fine jet It can administer up to 1 mL of medication, is relatively quiet, fast, and automatically adapts to both the viscosity and temperature of the medication

Clinical studies we've conducted have shown that patients perceive less pain and prefer the Portal Needle-free injector versus needle and syringe injections

Andrew Coats, Director of Engineering, Portal Instruments, USA

Enhance existing devices or move to brand new integrated solutions? Two approaches for smart pen injectors

Moving towards connected devices in the field of injection seems inevitable: two approaches are possible to achieve this goal

Some benefits of connectivity: automatic collection of treatment information (dose, time and date), reminders, alerts, treatment calendar on the smartphone, advice, engagement

The advantages of Add-On approach: seamless for the patients (do not change patient's habits, same device, same use), painless for the pharma (regulatory and industrial processes remain unchanged)

The advantages of integrated solutions: enhance accuracy, comfort, and security

Elements to consider in order to make a choice: time to market, regulatory environment, specific needs (dosage, comfort), maturity of the market

Arnaud Guillet, Business Development Associate, Bicorp, France

Human factors in injectable drug delivery

Current climate

Understanding anthropometrics and ergonomics to meet patient needs - Use safety in performing injections and infusions

Human Factors testing injection and infusion systems

Case Study: An injection aid

Greg Thay, Human Factors Director, Medical Devices,Thay Medical, UK

Key training device considerations for injection based therapies

Market needs and trends

User needs and characteristics

Training device considerations (AI, PFS, Onbody, etc.) - Best practices (Process, systems, innovation)

Case study/Research findings (TBD)

Joe Reynolds, Research Manager at Noble, UK



