Public Sector Software Market Growing at 13.28% CAGR to 2021 | ReportsnReports

Public sector software market growth report is a comprehensive study on the present market scenario of the public sector software industry with a special focus on the global market of this industry.

The Public sector software market report considers the licensed solutions and pay-per-use solutions and integrated services and third-party. The analysts forecast global public sector software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2017-2021. One of the major drivers for Public sector software market is increased adoption of mobility solutions. Mobility is touching every aspect of government operations such as data collection using mobile devices, wireless networks, and unified communication. Mobility makes e-government initiatives successful in tier-II/tier-III cities and rural areas that lack IT infrastructure and Internet access. Hence, for an uninterrupted data sharing process, mobility is important. With mobility, financial inclusion can be achieved, and people without access to a bank can use m-commerce, mobile banking, and mobile money.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the Public sector software market is Demand for integrated software suites. One of the main trends observed in the global public sector software market is the increasing demand for integrated software suites. Since opting for different software suites can lead to integration issues, end-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged software suites. Integrated products from the same vendor have a better integration ability, and they support other functions. Since the increased complexity of the network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion, solutions with better integration are finding higher adoption.

Key players in the global public sector software market are Cisco Systems, Symantec, Microsoft, and SAP. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Infor, Juniper Networks, HCL Technologies, Salesforce, and Tech Mahindra. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of open-source solutions. Owing to technological developments, open-source solutions are posing a serious threat to the global public sector software market. Also, the global public sector software market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of open-source solutions. Most of the small-scale companies and individual users worldwide have low capital and cannot invest in expensive solutions. As a result, such users adopt open-source solutions to manage their business operations with no capital investment. It can be an extremely economical solution for organizations with limited resources and expertise availability. These open-source solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms. The presence of several open-source solution vendors is reducing the overall revenue generated in the global public sector software market.

Another related report is Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021 , the analysts forecast global personal finance software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021. Top key players are BUXFER, Quicken, The Infinite Kind, and YNAB. The other prominent vendors in the market are Alzex software, Microsoft, Doxo, Personal Capital, Money Dashboard, Prosper Funding, PocketSmith, CountAbout, Finicity, Moneyspire, CoinKeeper, BankTree Software, NCH Software, Easy Life, and MechCAD Software.

Personal finance software helps to manage credit cards, investments, bank accounts, income, and expenditure of an individual in a smartphone or PC. It has the capability to manage payrolls and monetary transactions by helping an individual to manage monthly expenses efficiently. These software function like a dashboard for the user's money that helps in tracking transactions and alerting the user when a problem arises. Browse complete Personal Finance Software Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1134846-global-personal-finance-software-market-2017-2021.html.

