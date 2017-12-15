EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.3 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.8 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.6 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.0 5 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.9 6 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.9 7 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.8 8 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.8 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.7 10 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.7 11 Bangkok Bank * Financials Thailand 2.6 12 Baidu Technology China 2.6 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 14 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.6 15 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 16 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.5 17 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.5 18 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.5 19 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.5 20 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 21 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.4 22 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.4 23 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.3 24 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.3 25 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 26 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.2 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.2 28 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.2 29 Nomura Financials Japan 2.1 30 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 31 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.1 32 Total Oil & Gas France 2.1 33 Celgene Health Care United States 2.0 34 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 36 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.8 37 Nokia Technology Finland 1.7 38 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.7 39 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.6 40 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.0 41 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 97.8 Cash and other net assets 2.2 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts ** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 34.1 Japan 19.9 Asia Pacific 18.9 United Kingdom 11.8 United States 8.2 Latin America 2.5 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 2.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 31.2 Health Care 15.8 Consumer Goods 12.6 Oil & Gas 11.3 Industrials 10.4 Consumer Services 7.2 Technology 5.3 Basic Materials 2.2 Telecommunications 1.8 Cash and other net assets 2.2 100.0

As at 30 November 2017, the net assets of the Company were £144,747,000.

15 December 2017

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF