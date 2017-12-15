sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 4.3
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 3.8
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.6
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.0
5Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.9
6CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.9
7HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.8
8BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.8
9Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.7
10Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance 2.7
11Bangkok Bank *FinancialsThailand 2.6
12BaiduTechnologyChina 2.6
13Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
14Roche **Health CareSwitzerland 2.6
15TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
16Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.5
17Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.5
18MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.5
19CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.5
20SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.4
21BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.4
22Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.4
23Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.3
24PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.3
25East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
26Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 2.2
27Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.2
28BayerBasic MaterialsGermany 2.2
29NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.1
30DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
31ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.1
32TotalOil & GasFrance 2.1
33CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.0
34Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.0
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.9
36TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.8
37NokiaTechnologyFinland 1.7
38Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.7
39WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States 1.6
40GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands 1.0
41Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom 0.7
Total equity investments97.8
Cash and other net assets2.2
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017% of Net Assets
Europe34.1
Japan19.9
Asia Pacific18.9
United Kingdom11.8
United States8.2
Latin America2.5
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets2.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials31.2
Health Care15.8
Consumer Goods12.6
Oil & Gas11.3
Industrials10.4
Consumer Services7.2
Technology5.3
Basic Materials2.2
Telecommunications1.8
Cash and other net assets2.2
100.0

As at 30 November 2017, the net assets of the Company were £144,747,000.

15 December 2017

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


