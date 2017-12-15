

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in October, as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 3.9 billion in October from EUR 3.5 billion in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 4.6 billion.



Exports decreased 2.0 percent month-over-month in October and imports plunged by 10.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports declined 7.0 percent annually in October, while imports grew by 4.0 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the current account surplus of the country rose notably to EUR 14.49 billion in the third quarter from EUR 1.15 billion in the same period of the previous year.



