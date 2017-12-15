MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/17 -- Note to Editors: There is a figure associated with this press release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)(OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report that it produced 7,253 oz of gold in the month of November 2017. Although this is less than the all-time record gold production achieved in October (7,905 oz ), it is the 2nd best monthly production level in 2017, and represents an increase of 490 ounces of gold (+7%), as compared to November 2016 (6,763 oz).

As shown in Figure 1 below, after the rainy season, monthly gold production at the Veta Dorada plant has steadily increased by 42% from April to November 2017.

To view figure 1, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1_english.jpg

Jean Martineau, Dynacor's President and CEO commented on the most recent gold production data "Gold production for the last 3 months reached 22,333 ounces which represents on an annual basis more than 89,000 oz. We are confident that in 2018 we will further increase this as the company closes in on the 100,000 oz per year production level."

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)

