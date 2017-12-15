The "Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America 3rd Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

What are the latest trends on the Insurance telematics market?

This report estimates that the total number of insurance telematics policies in force on the European market reached 6.7 million at the end of 2016. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 34.8 percent, the number of active insurance telematics policies in Europe is estimated to reach 30.0 million by 2021.

In North America, the total number of insurance telematics policies in force is forecasted to increase from an estimated 7.0 million policies at the end of 2016 to reach 35.2 million policies by 2021. Get up to date with the latest industry trends in this new 230-page strategy report.

Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America is the third strategy report from analysing the latest developments on the insurance telematics market. This strategic research report from Berg Insight provides you with 230 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the insurance telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Case studies of more than 50 insurance telematics initiatives.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on vehicle populations in Europe and North America.

Market forecasts by country lasting until 2021.



Key Topics Covered:

1. The automotive market

2. Insurance telematics solutions

3. The European insurance telematics market

4. The North American insurance telematics market

5. Market forecasts and trends

6. Company profiles and strategies

Agero

Agnik

Amodo

Baseline Telematics

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions

CCC Information Services

CalAmp

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Dolphin Technologies

Geotab

Greater Than

IMETRIK Global

Insure Telematics Solutions

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Inzura

LexisNexis (Wunelli)

Meta System

Modus

MyDrive Solutions

Octo Telematics

Quartix

Redtail Telematics

Scope Technologies

Teletrac Navman

The Floow

TomTom Telematics

Trakm8

TrueMotion

Verisk Analytics

Viasat Group

Vodafone Automotive

Willis Towers Watson

Zurich Fleet Intelligence

