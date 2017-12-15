Biomass based renewable energy and forestry management company Active Energy has received a letter of support from the Governor's Office of Energy Development in Utah, it said on Friday, regarding Advanced Biomass Solutions' plans for the 'CoalSwitch' plant. The AIM-traded firm said the letter particularly focussed on Active Energy's intention to deliver product for commercial scale testing to power facilities in the state. It said it also highlighted its support of ABS's activities, and that it ...

