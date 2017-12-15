sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,016 Euro		-0,002
-11,11 %
WKN: A2DNVX ISIN: VGG6829M1187 Ticker-Symbol: DFYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTAC RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORTAC RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORTAC RESOURCES LTD
ORTAC RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORTAC RESOURCES LTD0,016-11,11 %