Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Synthetic Biology Market: Tool (Oligonucleotides, Chassis Organisms, Enzymes), Technology (Genome Engineering, NGS, Cloning and Sequencing), Application (Medical (Pharmaceutical, Drug Discovery), Industrial (Renewable Energy)-Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.57 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.9%.
This high growth rate can be attributed to the wide range of applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and initiatives, increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells, and increasing investments in synthetic biology companies. Factors such as rising concerns regarding fuel consumption and increasing demand for protein therapeutics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.
Drivers
- Wide Range of Applications of Synthetic Biology
- Rising R&D Funding and Initiatives in Synthetic Biology
- Increasing Demand for Synthetic Genes and Synthetic Cells
- Increasing Investments in Synthetic Biology Companies
Restraints
- Environmental and Security Issues
Opportunities
- Rising Concerns Related to Fuel Consumption
- Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics
Challenges
- Standardization of Biological Parts
In this report, the global synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of tool, technology, application, and region. Based on tools, the market is segmented into oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. In 2017, oligonucleotides are expected to account for the largest share of the global market owing to the large-scale production of modified oligonucleotides for next-generation sequencing and the increasing market demand for synthetic genes.
While the overall market is expected to grow at a high rate, possible environmental and security issues related to synthetic biology is likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Synthetic Biology Market, By Tool and Technology
7 Synthetic Biology Market, By Application
8 Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Amyris
- Genscript Biotech Corporation
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Integrated Dna Technologies (IDT)
- Intrexon Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs (NEB)
- Novozymes
- Synthetic Genomics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twist Bioscience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klb23t/global_synthetic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716