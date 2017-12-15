Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Synthetic Biology Market: Tool (Oligonucleotides, Chassis Organisms, Enzymes), Technology (Genome Engineering, NGS, Cloning and Sequencing), Application (Medical (Pharmaceutical, Drug Discovery), Industrial (Renewable Energy)-Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.57 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.9%.

This high growth rate can be attributed to the wide range of applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and initiatives, increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells, and increasing investments in synthetic biology companies. Factors such as rising concerns regarding fuel consumption and increasing demand for protein therapeutics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

Drivers



Wide Range of Applications of Synthetic Biology

Rising R&D Funding and Initiatives in Synthetic Biology

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Genes and Synthetic Cells

Increasing Investments in Synthetic Biology Companies



Restraints



Environmental and Security Issues



Opportunities



Rising Concerns Related to Fuel Consumption

Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics



Challenges



Standardization of Biological Parts

In this report, the global synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of tool, technology, application, and region. Based on tools, the market is segmented into oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. In 2017, oligonucleotides are expected to account for the largest share of the global market owing to the large-scale production of modified oligonucleotides for next-generation sequencing and the increasing market demand for synthetic genes.

While the overall market is expected to grow at a high rate, possible environmental and security issues related to synthetic biology is likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

